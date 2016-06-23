Pennywise feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Pennywise has been derived from: Harlequin x Jack the Ripper. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. Pennywise feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 130 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 180 cm and will yield 550 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cheese, sweet and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, relaxed, sleepy.



View all details about Pennywise feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Pennywise feminized seeds today and grow your own!

Show more