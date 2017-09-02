Power Plant feminized seeds grow into a plant with 10% indica and 90% sativa properties. Power Plant has been derived from: African. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Power Plant feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, uplifting.



