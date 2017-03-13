Power Plant regular seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Power Plant regular grows into a regular plant consisting of 10% Indica and 90% Sativa. Power Plant regular has been derived from: African. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Power Plant is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 90 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 120 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.

Now in stock, buy Power Plant regular at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Now in stock, buy Power Plant regular today and grow your own!

About this strain

Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.