Sour Tsunami CBD feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Sour Tsunami CBD has been derived from: Sour Diesel X NYC Diesel X CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Sour Tsunami CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 130 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 170 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, lemon, pine, woody, berry, chemical, sour and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, social.



