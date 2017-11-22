About this product
About this strain
White Russian is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with AK-47. This strain produces euphoric and cerebral effects that will leave you feeling physically relaxed with a mentally stimulating head high. White Russian is extremely fragrant with fruity, sweet and skunky aromas. New cannabis consumers should take caution with this strain as its potency tends to be very high, around 20%. Medical marijuana patients say this strain is ideal for relieving symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
At one point in time, White Russian was considered to be the strongest weed strain in the world. According to growers, you can expect this strain to produce medium-sized fluffy buds that are frosted with trichomes. The original White Russian strain was bred by Serious Seeds and placed in the "Best Overall" category of the 1996 Cannabis Cup.
