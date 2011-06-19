stock photo similar to AK-47
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%

AK-47

aka AK

AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to AK-47

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

AK-47 strain effects

Reported by 3013 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Talkative

AK-47 strain helps with

  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop AK-47 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to AK-47 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

AK-47 strain reviews3,013

June 19, 2011
Loading...Creative
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Uplifted
Loading...Dizzy
Walked on the streets for over 2 hours while listening to music. Very uplifting out of body experience. You also start to get very creative. Your mind is overflowing with ideas. You can also feel the wind very nicely. Wind makes you tingly. Everything seems like a dream or footage of a music video. Can make you a little dizzy sometimes. Makes you very relaxed to the point you would easily sleep. You FEEL the music. Music is heaven with this strain, especially 90s rock or any music you listened to as a kid.
786 people found this helpful
February 4, 2016
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
This AK-47 is gorgeously coated in golden trichomes. Nicely dense buds and broad leaved. Grinds out to become very puffy to reveal the density. Smoking out of a normal 1 perk bong with ice. Had a minimal breakfast and have been awake for 2 hours and I am smoking about 0.35g. Toke 1: Very nice earthy taste, slow developing cerebral euphoria with a slight feeling of eye pressure. Toke 2: Hits hard but only reverberates minor coughs. Lungs feel fine. Heightened cerebral high. Toke 3 and 4 back-to-back: delivers a huge cherried hit and a minor cough. Already a sense of the intensely developing cerebral stoned euphoria. Toke 5: Bowl simmers to a left-over small one hit before it's cached. continuing effects from earlier. Last Half-Hit: Ash pulled through. no hit :( Now, the high. Music gives a body sense high. Overwhelming happiness in the music, laughing and smiling from ear to ear. Urge to dance or your body feels uncomfortable. I feel each thing that touches my body including hair falling on forehead in different places. I'm going to get more food now definitely want to sit down and relax and smile. Making food now, but I won't waste your time with my jibber jabber.
474 people found this helpful
March 7, 2016
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders, in this case Serious Seeds: - Use; Sativa effects, happy, euphoric, relaxed, great for depression, anxiety, stress, motivation and daytime use. It is a very nice strain with mostly sativa type effects, happy, euphoric, relaxed yet not to the point of making you unmotivated. If anything, it actually motivates you and it's great for daytime use. This is a perfect strain for depression, anxiety, stress, motivation and creativity. The buds are nice and dense and have a very nice fruity smell and taste with a very smooth smoke. Grow; Indoors: She can be finished in 7-8 weeks. - Outdoors: It's an excellent and a great choice if you live in a cooler area where plants need to finish earlier and you still want something with strong sativa effects. At 42*N latitude she started flowering the last week of July and was ready around the third week of September, contrary to Leafly's estimate. - Very easy to grow both indoors and out. Plants have a distinct sativa leaf that is very narrow and grow in the typical pine tree look. The best thing about this strain is it's sativa dominance in effect and look, yet it has the Afghan gene that will make her finish very fast for a sativa, with very little stretching once flowering is induced. Has a high leaf to bud ratio in volume but not by weight as there are a lot of leaves to trim but most are very small and narrow. Strain seemed very stable with little variation between phenotypes. Very similar to my AK-48 review except AK-47 will finish even sooner but is a little less aromatic.
338 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

AK-47 strain genetics

AK-47 grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • Mildew resistant
  • Early topping will cause plants to grow bushier
  • Clearing bottom branches ("lollipop") will encourage buds to grow stacked and dense