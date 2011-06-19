I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders, in this case Serious Seeds: - Use; Sativa effects, happy, euphoric, relaxed, great for depression, anxiety, stress, motivation and daytime use. It is a very nice strain with mostly sativa type effects, happy, euphoric, relaxed yet not to the point of making you unmotivated. If anything, it actually motivates you and it's great for daytime use. This is a perfect strain for depression, anxiety, stress, motivation and creativity. The buds are nice and dense and have a very nice fruity smell and taste with a very smooth smoke. Grow; Indoors: She can be finished in 7-8 weeks. - Outdoors: It's an excellent and a great choice if you live in a cooler area where plants need to finish earlier and you still want something with strong sativa effects. At 42*N latitude she started flowering the last week of July and was ready around the third week of September, contrary to Leafly's estimate. - Very easy to grow both indoors and out. Plants have a distinct sativa leaf that is very narrow and grow in the typical pine tree look. The best thing about this strain is it's sativa dominance in effect and look, yet it has the Afghan gene that will make her finish very fast for a sativa, with very little stretching once flowering is induced. Has a high leaf to bud ratio in volume but not by weight as there are a lot of leaves to trim but most are very small and narrow. Strain seemed very stable with little variation between phenotypes. Very similar to my AK-48 review except AK-47 will finish even sooner but is a little less aromatic.