AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
AK-47 strain effects
AK-47 strain reviews3,013
s........8
June 19, 2011
Creative
Tingly
Uplifted
Dizzy
b........h
February 4, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
M........0
March 7, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
AK-47 strain genetics
AK-47 grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
- Mildew resistant
- Early topping will cause plants to grow bushier
- Clearing bottom branches ("lollipop") will encourage buds to grow stacked and dense