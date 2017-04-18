Wildlife Cannabis Co.
Ultra Sour boasts ultra-high THC levels, upwards of 2%. This Sativa-dominant hybrid is a cross of MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, characterized by deep green buds and dark orange hairs. Bold aromas of pine and diesel burst through with a pleasing hint of tart citrus.
Cultivar Lineage: MK Ultra, East Coast Sour Diesel
THC range: 22.3-25.8%
CBD range: 1-2%
Dominant terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene
Ultra Sour effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
