clown2earth
4.8
10 reviews
super helpful, nice selection, good service
The best out there! I have been using the mail order services for the last year and the staff is exceptional. Despite my annoying questions and emails they always treated me great. If I ever had any issues they always quickly resolved them. They once sent me the wrong bud, and resolved it so fast, and basically gave me a free ounce. They treat their patients very very well. I am going to miss this place. I am sorry for anyone who uses cannabis that doesn't know about this place. Not to mention their product really improved my life.
@PaulN, Thank you for leaving us a review here on Leafly! We are happy you got to take part in our mail order service before it came to an end. We have had a lot of changes post-legalization, but we will continue to offer the largest selection of the best products available on the market, knowledgable staff, and excellent customer service! Please come say high if you're ever in Victoria! Best, The Original FARM
Such a wonderful time to receive all the needs from mother earth! Along with the greatest service from great people! Keep it up. Love y'all!
@thatsallfolks18, Thank you for leaving us a review here on Leafly! At FARM, we strive to offer top quality products, knowledgable staff, and excellent customer service! See you the next time you are in the shop! :) Best, The Original FARM
Best in town. Both locations are beautiful, incredibly welcoming, and the bud tenders are all as knowledgeable as they are friendly. Never had anything but the best service and the product is absolutely unreal. Nothing but the highest quality, with a ton of selection. Cannot recommend highly enough
@clasko, Thank you for leaving us a review here on Leafly! We are so happy you have made it into our second location downtown Victoria! At FARM, we strive to offer top quality products, knowledgable staff, and excellent customer service! See you the next time you are in the shop! :) Cheers, FARM- The Original Farmacy
This store is completely in a league apart from the rest in town. The flower is always fresh and you get a boveda pack in each container to keep it perfect. The downtown location is gorgeous in an old heritage building but looking clean and modern inside. Definitely will be recommending to friends and guests from out of town.
@Ozzdizz, Thank you for leaving us such an awesome review here on Leafly! We take extra measures to ensure our member always receive top quality products, and Boveda packs are an amazing way to keep everything fresh! See you the next time you are in the shop! :) Best, FARM- The Original Farmacy
So happy with this new location! Same friendly, knowledgeable staff and extensive menu as the hillside location, in a brand new, beautiful space. So glad to have a great dispensary in such a central location!
@MeganJ95, Thank you for leaving us a review here on Leafly! We are so happy you have made your way to our new Downtown Location! At FARM, we strive to offer top quality products, knowledgable staff, and excellent customer service! See you the next time you are in the shop! :) Best, FARM- The Original Farmacy
Very clean and very professional. Great selection of high quality products, with the knowledge behind the counter to help find the right product for the feel you want or for the illness or condition suffered. They were able to explain everything so easily and thoroughly that it just feels easy after a visit with Farm. Will definitely keep shopping here
@Godlychris, Thank you for leaving us a review here on Leafly! We are so pleased that we were able to help you find the right products! At FARM, we strive to offer top quality products, knowledgable staff, and excellent customer service! See you the next time you are in the shop! :) Best, FARM- The Original Farmacy
No dispensary can beat the quality and service of the products and staff at FARM - The Original Farmacy. Cheers to everyone who is a part of this awesome company. FARM - The Original Farmacy is the best dispensary in Canada.
@Weedfisi, Thank you for leaving us a review here on Google! At FARM, we strive to offer top quality products, knowledgable staff, and excellent customer service! See you the next time you are in the shop! :) Best, FARM- The Original Farmacy
This a great and well run dispensary. The staff is very helpful with the large selection of products. Their mail order is first rate, next day service and no substitutions. The concentrates are sourced and prepared locally in BC. All around excellent and much better than than many of their competitors.
@murr1066, Thank you for leaving us a review here on Leafly! At FARM, we strive to offer top quality products, knowledgable staff, and excellent customer service! We are so happy you found our establishment :) We hope you have a great day! Best, FARM- The Original Farmacy
The staff are always happy and helpful. There are tons of dispensaries in Victoria, I have tried a lot of them, the farm is far above any in knowledge, customer service, selection and quality.
@oceanpixxy, Thank you for leaving us a review here on Google! At Farm, we are proud to offer top quality products, and knowledgable staff - who excellent customer service! See you the next time you are in the shop! :) Cheers, Farm Victoria