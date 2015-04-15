PaulN on October 16, 2018

The best out there! I have been using the mail order services for the last year and the staff is exceptional. Despite my annoying questions and emails they always treated me great. If I ever had any issues they always quickly resolved them. They once sent me the wrong bud, and resolved it so fast, and basically gave me a free ounce. They treat their patients very very well. I am going to miss this place. I am sorry for anyone who uses cannabis that doesn't know about this place. Not to mention their product really improved my life.