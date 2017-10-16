dispensary

MMJ Canada - Cumberland St

Toronto, ON
538.0 km away

Is this your business?

Level up to post deals, update your store info, upload your menu, respond to reviews, and much more!

claim now

This store is currently unclaimed

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this store

MMJ Canada - Cumberland St

Here at <a href="https://mmjcanada.ca/">MMJ Canada</a>, we provide top shelf medical marijuana, concentrates, and accessories in a safe, comfortable, clean and upscale environment. We are committed to providing high quality medical marijuana to our patients. The healing atmosphere in our dispensaries represents what we believe answers the needs of Canadian patients. We believe deeply in the power of cannabis and it is our mission to share this belief with our patients. We empower patients with the quality of life they deserve through compassion, professionalism, and services beyond what a typical dispensary provides.

Leafly member since 2017

Followers: 131
20 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON
Call +1 416-925-9559
License CRSA1291899
Debit cards acceptedStorefront

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12am - 9pm
monday
2pm - 10pm
tuesday
2pm - 10pm
wednesday
2pm - 10pm
thursday
2pm - 10pm
friday
2pm - 10pm
saturday
12pm - 9pm

9 Reviews of MMJ Canada - Cumberland St

4.3
Quality
4.3
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.