Dispensaries with an ATM in Stony Plain, Alberta
(1)
ATM available on-site
4 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Plantlife Cannabis - Spruce Grove
REC
4.9
(
16
)
Closed until 10am MT
3.1 mi away
Small Town Buds - Devon
REC
4.9
(
5
)
Closed until 10am MT
15.8 mi away
Select Cannabis - Edmonton
REC
3.8
(
3
)
Closed until 10am MT
17.4 mi away
Plantlife Cannabis - Jagare Ridge
REC
3.8
(
10
)
Closed until 10am MT
19.7 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Stony Plain, AB
0.1 km
4 stores
Spruce Grove, AB
4.9 km
9 stores
Carvel, AB
8.6 km
1 store
ECN, AB
20.7 km
1 store
Edmonton, AB
22.6 km
113 stores
St. Albert, AB
25.0 km
12 stores
Devon, AB
25.5 km
1 store
Alberta Beach, AB
28.4 km
1 store
Morinville, AB
36.9 km
2 stores
Leduc, AB
37.0 km
4 stores
Nisku, AB
39.5 km
1 store
Beaumont, AB
43.0 km
3 stores
Sherwood Park, AB
44.4 km
13 stores
Find all locations
