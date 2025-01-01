We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Aurora, Ontario
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
35 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
The 4SSST
4.6
(
9
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
16.6 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Paradise AIR Cannabis
5.0
(
10
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
16.8 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Cannabis Hut - Birchmount
4.8
(
17
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
One Plant - Scarborough
5.0
(
34
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
18.2 mi away
order pickup
REC
BUDSSMOKE - Brampton
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
19.3 mi away
order pickup
REC
Spiritleaf - Don Mills - Toronto
4.9
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.4 mi away
order pickup
Sessions Cannabis - Aurora
REC
Closed until 10am ET
0.3 mi away
HAVOK SMOKE Cannabis & Accessories - Aurora
REC
5.0
(
6
)
Closed until 11am ET
0.9 mi away
CannaEra
REC
1.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
0.9 mi away
FIKA Local - Aurora-Wellington
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
1.8 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Ballantrae
REC
Closed until 9am ET
7.9 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Stouffville Main
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.6 mi away
One Plant - Stouffville
REC
4.4
(
7
)
Closed until 9:30am ET
9.7 mi away
Your Local Cannabis - Stouffville
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.8 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Bradford
REC
Closed until 9am ET
9.9 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Stouffville Tenth Line
REC
Closed until 10am ET
11.1 mi away
Baker and Blazer Cannabis Co.
REC
4.3
(
6
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.2 mi away
Green Bud - Scarborough
REC
Open until 11am ET
15.9 mi away
Cannabuds
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.2 mi away
The House of Cannabis - Keswick
REC
3.2
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.6 mi away
FIKA Local - Fairview Mall
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
16.7 mi away
High Tea Cannabis Co - North York - Opening Soon!
REC
16.9 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - BEETON
REC
Closed until 11am ET
17.4 mi away
Euphoric Pot - Scarborough
REC
Closed until 12pm ET
17.9 mi away
WOW World of Weed - Toronto
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.3 mi away
Green Merchant Cannabis Boutique - 33 Lapsley Rd
REC
Closed until 10:30am ET
18.3 mi away
Take Off Cannabis - North York
REC
Closed until 10am ET
18.6 mi away
FIKA Local - Scarborough Morningside
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.9 mi away
WeedAdvisor - 1887 Avenue Rd
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
19.0 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - 1819 Avenue Rd - North York
REC
4.0
(
2
)
Closed until 11am ET
19.1 mi away
1
2
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
5.3 km
8 stores
Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON
15.1 km
4 stores
Georgina, ON
23.2 km
3 stores
Toronto, ON
23.3 km
331 stores
Pickering, ON
25.8 km
10 stores
New Tecumseth, ON
28.0 km
4 stores
Brampton, ON
31.1 km
33 stores
Ajax, ON
35.3 km
6 stores
Barrie, ON
40.1 km
19 stores
Port Perry, ON
40.5 km
4 stores
Mississauga, ON
41.8 km
4 stores
Oshawa, ON
45.3 km
18 stores
Find all locations
