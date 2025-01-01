We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Belle River, Ontario
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
28 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
MED
Ultra Cannabis (MED)
4.9
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
28.0 mi away
order pickup
REC
King of Budz
4.8
(
187
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
16.5 mi away
order pickup
REC
JARS Cannabis - East Detroit
4.9
(
1,957
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Mint Cannabis - Roseville
5.0
(
24
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.8 mi away
order pickup
MED
Liberty - Detroit (Med)
Closed until 10am ET
18.7 mi away
order pickup
REC
Liberty - Detroit (Rec)
4.7
(
46
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
18.7 mi away
order pickup
REC
Fly Shifter Recreational Cannabis - Detroit
5.0
(
27
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.9 mi away
order pickup
The We Store - Lakeshore
MED & REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
2.0 mi away
On the Cannabis Side
REC
Closed until 10am ET
8.2 mi away
URBNBUD Cannabis Boutique
REC
Closed until 9am ET
11.6 mi away
The We Store - Tecumseh
MED & REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
12.4 mi away
The We Store - 4050 Walker Rd
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
13.2 mi away
Gingers Cannabis
REC
Closed until 11am ET
13.6 mi away
The Higher Cannabis Co - Windsor
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.7 mi away
House of Zen
MED
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.9 mi away
Cannasavvy Cannabis Co.
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.9 mi away
FIKA Local - Windsor
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.3 mi away
Top Shelf Canabis
REC
Closed until 9am ET
15.5 mi away
Discounted Cannabis Windsor
REC
4.9
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
16.4 mi away
Flavors Detroit
MED & REC
5.0
(
232
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.2 mi away
The We Store - Windsor - Huron Church Rd
REC
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.6 mi away
The Flower Bowl - Detroit (MED)
MED
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.4 mi away
Helping Hand Holistic Center
MED
4.9
(
89
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.1 mi away
Hyde Cannabis - Detroit
MED
5.0
(
27
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.2 mi away
Viola - Detroit (Med Only)
MED
Closed until 11am ET
19.2 mi away
LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren
MED
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.4 mi away
Five and Dime - Detroit
MED
4.7
(
199
)
Closed until 10am ET
20.0 mi away
Cookies Detroit (Med)
MED
4.0
(
39
)
Closed until 10am ET
20.0 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Belle River, ON
0.2 km
2 stores
Windsor, ON
12.7 km
30 stores
Tecumseh, ON
13.2 km
2 stores
Essex, ON
16.1 km
2 stores
Kingsville, ON
28.4 km
1 store
Leamington, ON
30.0 km
1 store
Amherstburg, ON
39.0 km
2 stores
Wallaceburg, ON
43.1 km
1 store
Chatham, ON
43.7 km
6 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Belle River
switch to map view
Filters
Wheelchair accessible
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Medical
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
Arab/Middle Eastern owned
Black owned
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
1
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Blue Dream
Pineapple Express
GMO Cookies
Sour Diesel
Gelato
Animal Face
Guava
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results