We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Innisfil, Ontario
(1)
Debit cards accepted
22 results
Sort by
Recommended
Sponsored Stores
REC
Miss Jones - Kozlov Outpost - Barrie
ad
5.0
(
4
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
8.6 mi away
order delivery or pickup
All Store results
REC
Buds 4 Less - Barrie - Mapleview
5.0
(
5
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
4.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
Bud's Cannabis Store - Baldwin
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
14.1 mi away
order pickup
REC
Gormley Cannabis
4.9
(
6
)
Delivery
Pickup
Closed until 9am ET
18.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Canna Cabana - Innisfil
REC
3.5
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
1.9 mi away
Cannabis Supply Co - Barrie
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
4.0 mi away
FIKA Local - Barrie
REC
4.8
(
8
)
Closed until 10am ET
4.4 mi away
Graffiti Cannabis Co.
REC
Closed until 10am ET
5.2 mi away
The Den Cannabis Store - Barrie
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
5.6 mi away
Greenlight District
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
7.1 mi away
Happy Dayz - Barrie
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
7.2 mi away
The House of Cannabis - 66 Dunlop St - Barrie - Now Open!
REC
Closed until 11am ET
7.3 mi away
Ganjika House - Barrie
REC
Closed until 10am ET
7.4 mi away
The Underground - Barrie - Now Open!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
7.5 mi away
The House of Cannabis - Keswick
REC
3.2
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
8.7 mi away
Spark Cannabis - Cookstown
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
8.9 mi away
Bloom Cannabis - Barrie - Drive-Thru Pick-Up Available!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
10.4 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis Co - Bradford
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.1 mi away
Olympus Cannabis - Bradford
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.1 mi away
Uplift Cannabis-Angus
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.8 mi away
The Den Cannabis Store - Angus
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.8 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - BEETON
REC
Closed until 11am ET
17.6 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Barrie, ON
6.3 km
20 stores
Georgina, ON
14.0 km
3 stores
Bradford West Gwillimbury, ON
21.0 km
4 stores
Angus, ON
22.1 km
3 stores
Baldwin, ON
22.7 km
1 store
New Tecumseth, ON
23.3 km
4 stores
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
30.1 km
8 stores
Aurora, ON
33.3 km
10 stores
Orillia, ON
34.9 km
7 stores
Beaverton, ON
38.9 km
1 store
Wasaga Beach, ON
40.0 km
7 stores
Uxbridge, ON
44.7 km
3 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Innisfil
switch to map view
Filters
Debit cards accepted
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Ownership
Woman owned
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Blue Dream
Pineapple Express
Pink Kush
Animal Face
Jean Guy
Cream
Cuban Linx
Show all 963
clear all
view results