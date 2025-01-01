We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Kingsville, Ontario
(1)
Debit cards accepted
7 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Gingers Cannabis
REC
Closed until 11am ET
17.5 mi away
10 Seventeen Cannabis
REC
Closed until 10am ET
17.7 mi away
The We Store - Lakeshore
MED & REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.8 mi away
Canna Cabana - Windsor Walker Rd
REC
Closed until 9am ET
19.2 mi away
The We Store - 4050 Walker Rd
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.3 mi away
Higher Limits Cannabis - Amherstburg
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.4 mi away
The Amherstburg Cannabis Company
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.5 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Leamington, ON
11.6 km
1 store
Essex, ON
14.7 km
2 stores
Tecumseh, ON
28.1 km
2 stores
Belle River, ON
28.5 km
2 stores
Windsor, ON
30.8 km
30 stores
Amherstburg, ON
31.2 km
2 stores
Find all locations
