Dispensaries accepting cash in Leamington, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
5 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
The Cannabis Retail Store - Leamington
REC
1.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
1.1 mi away
Tony's Joint Kingsville
REC
Closed until 9am ET
6.3 mi away
Tony’s Joint - Essex
REC
3.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.0 mi away
10 Seventeen Cannabis
REC
Closed until 10am ET
17.5 mi away
The We Store - Lakeshore
MED & REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.5 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Kingsville, ON
10.2 km
1 store
Essex, ON
22.5 km
2 stores
Belle River, ON
28.2 km
2 stores
Windsor, ON
35.5 km
30 stores
Tecumseh, ON
35.8 km
2 stores
Amherstburg, ON
42.4 km
2 stores
Find all locations
