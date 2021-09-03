CanadaStrains & products Sesh and soak: Cannabis-infused skin products for the ultimate bath experience Caitlin McCormack September 3, 2021 Sesh and soak in style with these cannabis bath products. (Adobe Stock)

If you’re looking for the ultimate in relaxation and pampering, cannbis-infused bath products are a worthy option. With plenty of choices from creams and lotions to bath bombs and salts, there’s something to please nearly everyone.

Keep in mind that topical products such as those applied in the bath will be absorbed differently than cannabis consumed orally or by smoking. You won’t experience a heady-high like inhaled or ingested cannabis. However, you should notice softer skin and soothed muscles.

Infused bath products can contain THC, CBD, or both, with different cannabinoids producing different effects. Dosages might sound much higher than other cannabis products, but that’s because it’s believed much less is directly absorbed topically.

Here are 8 infused products to elevate your bath time experience.

Lavender Fizz

Lavender Fizz by Noon & Night

By: Noon & Night

Dose: 85-90 mg CBD, 10 mg THC

This infused bath bomb contains 10 mg of THC combined with 85-90 mg of CBD for a relaxing bath time experience. It also includes the addition of lavender, for a traditional hit of aromatherapy. It is made with essential oils and real lavender flowers and is hypoallergenic.

CBD Eucalyptus Bath Bomb

CBD Eucalyptus Bath Bomb by Nuance

By: Nuance

Dose: 100 mg CBD, 1 mg THC

This high-CBD bath bomb boasts the refreshing scent of eucalyptus, thanks to the use of essential oils. It features a pretty light green hue and a round shape. Simply drop into a tub full of warm water and let the stress of the day fizz away.

CBD Epsom Salts

CBD Epsom salts by Simply Soak

By: Simply Soak

Dose: 480-525 mg CBD

Combining the healing properties of Epsom salts and CBD, this soak is handmade, using 100% all-natural ingredients. It contains a blend of CBD, Epsom salts, and vitamin E to leave the skin feeling its very best. It contains no added colour, preservatives, or scents, and each bag contains 400g of Epsom salts.

Night Shift Ylang-Ylang Charcoal Bath Salts

Night Shift Ylang-Ylang Charcoal Bath Salts by Latitude

By: Latitude by 48NORTH

Dose: 100 mg CBD, 100 mg THC

These infused bath salts feature a 1:1 blend of CBD/THC and contain a calming blend of Jasmine, ylang-ylang, and patchouli essential oils. Designed to infuse the senses, it contains a blend of charcoal-infused sea and Epsom salts. Each package contains 400g of salts.

Muscle Balanced 1:1 Body Cream

Muscle Balanced 1:1 Body Cream by Proofly

By: Proofly

Dose: 62.5 mg CBD, 62.5 mg THC

If you’re looking for a cream to apply after soaking your aches and pains, this balanced formula features a 1:1 blend of THC and CBD designed to help relax aching muscles.

It boasts a fast-absorbing formula that won’t leave a greasy feel and contains cooling menthol for a pleasant scent and tingling sensation. It also uses natural plant ingredients including jojoba oil, babassu oil, and cocoa butter to hydrate and soften the skin.

CBD Cool Stick

CBD Cool Stick by Wildflower

By: Wildflower

Dose: 123 mg CBD

This infused stick features an easy-to-apply formula and contains coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E to smooth and soften skin. It also contains a blend of peppermint for a lasting fresh smell. It can easily be applied directly to an area thanks to its stick formula and allows for easy spreading.

Natural Charcoal CBD Face Mask

Natural Charcoal CBD Face Mask by Proofly

By: Proofly

A good face mask can take your bath to the next level, and this option from Proofly contains natural charcoal to help draw out impurities. It features a light rosy scent, and contains CBD and activated bamboo charcoal. It has been formulated to absorb excess oil without drying skin. Designed to easily spread on and rinse off, it leaves skin feeling soft, fresh, and clean after use.

View CBD Eye Cream

View CBD Eye Cream by Emprise Canada

By: Emprise Canada

Dose: 500-550 mg CBD, 0-4 mg THC

For when your soak is done, this eye cream can help leave skin looking refreshed. It is an elite cosmeceutical formulated with advanced nano CBD and no THC. Glyceryl glucoside may erase dark circles, redness, and puffiness around the eyes.

Sesh & soak—great strains for bathtime



The OG stoner bath involves simply sparking one up while enjoying a soak, and these strains are perfect for relaxing tense muscles and instilling an overall sense of calm and well-being.



Simply draw yourself a relaxing soak and light up your favourite strain. Close the door and hotbox your bathroom, if you please, or simply enjoy your smoke while relaxing in the tub.



Several Leafly fans said anything with garlic in the strain was especially helpful for unwinding tight muscles, so we suggest Garlic Cookies as a bath time strain. The indica-leaning hybrid has high THC levels, with limonene as the dominant terpene.



Another strain perfect for this time is Stardawg aka Stardog, thanks to its stress-, fatigue-, and anxiety-busting effects.



Finally, we also recommend something high in the terpene linalool, the same found in stress-relieving lavender. Dark Matter fits the bill with moderate THC levels. It’s also rich in sedating myrcene, and is indica dominant.

