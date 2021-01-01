 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Amnesia Haze (autoflowering) seeds
Sativa

Amnesia Haze (autoflowering) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

$99.00MSRP

About this product

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

