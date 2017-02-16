Amnesia Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Amnesia Haze.

Amnesia Haze strain effects

Reported by 1740 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Euphoric

Happy

Amnesia Haze strain helps with

  • Stress
    32% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Amnesia Haze reviews

February 16, 2017
I am evaluating the Amnesia Haze from GreenHouse Centrum in Amsterdam. Initial visualization: foxtailed Sativa buds extremely light green and coated in yellowish crystals. Smell: Citrusy, slightly creamy, Hazey, nutty. Definitely a strain that attracts Connoisseurs, Sommeliers and those with a more experienced palate for or affinity for complex Cannabis flower terpene profiles. Taste: heavenly. You know you are smoking some potent bud aside from the fact that this bud is so sticky and keefy, it jams up standard grinders, or it did when I was in Amsterdam this past December. That lingering, 'THC' potency feeling you feel some seconds after exhaling when smoking some concentrated flowers? That's what you feel with each hit of this. Effects: there is a big notion in Amsterdam of avoiding Indicas in the morning and sticking to Sativas. Well, I can tell you right now: you smoke this in the morning, you may be stuck. It is STRONG (aside from, 'Pure Kush', this is the strongest strain I smoked of GreenHouse Coffeeshops while there). Definitely a strain to share/show to colleagues, friends and other fellow Connoisseurs and Sommeliers. Overall: my mouth still waters for this flower bud every time I think of it. I give this strain the highest recommendation possible. Yeah, there's a reason it is as popular as it is and has been for as long as it has been in the Dutch Coffeeshop scene. Would I buy it again? By the kilogram. Recommend to Connoisseurs and Sommeliers? Absolutely. Highly recommended. Recommend to first-timers and inexperienced consumers? Yes. Definitely a good experience to open your eyes to the world of Cannabis!
358 people found this helpful
June 20, 2013
A great strain. the smell is a composition of lemons,easy smoke without any coughing. Intensive, yet mellow cerebral high, makes u smile like an happy idiot for at least two hours. Definitely a social smoke, but not as up-lifting as other haze strains, so you wont regret smoking before bedtime.
285 people found this helpful
June 18, 2013
Best strain I have ever had. Lemon haze might have it tied. But Amnesia Haze is my #1 favorite strain! It gives you total euphoria, optimism, happy vibes, social relaxation and talkative vibes... Plus you sleep like a rock. Great for if you ever have trouble sleeping. Overall, I think it has all positives... I had no negative effects at all from it. All positive :D Enjoi this strain & may peace be with you, Namaste, Tay
177 people found this helpful
June 2, 2014
Very good strain. The cerebral high of this lasts for a good 3/4 hours and made me feel really energetic and creative. I got a really nice flowery taste from this and it left a citrus sort of smell in my house which wasn't too pungent. Great strain over all, would definitely recommend to any user suffering from any mental health disorder such as myself
97 people found this helpful
May 13, 2014
I'm from the Netherlands and I recently purchased a small bag of AMH and it was one of the best I had ever tried. I felt like I could take on the whole world never felt that uplifted and euphoric berfore. Love it!
65 people found this helpful
June 24, 2013
Picked this up at The Giving Tree in North Phoenix. This is a heavy hitter with a great euphoric feeling and excellent stress reliever. Great for late night bedroom aerobics and then helps you crash hard and sleep great. Also works great with a little White Widow before hand. Fairly certain I was levitating!
49 people found this helpful
October 11, 2015
I KNOW I TRIED THIS STRAIN BUT I STRANGELY CANT REMEMBER
44 people found this helpful
October 2, 2014
extremely uplifting and just makes you feel awake and happy. great for my fibromyalgia pain and nerve pain
36 people found this helpful

