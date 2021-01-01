About this product

Grow in up to 8 weeks with White Widow autoflowering seeds that can be grown in an indoor or outdoor environment. White Widow is an Indica and Sativa hybrid with a spicy but that leaves a sweet taste on the tongue. The strain has an extremely potent kick that’s used for mood-boosting, stress-busting, reducing pain and alleviating the symptoms of depression. With this strain, you can expect to fall into a gentle relaxation without experiencing couchlock, making it perfect for daytime use to boost your creativity or inspire motivation.