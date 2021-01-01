 Loading…

Hybrid

White Widow (autoflowering) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds White Widow (autoflowering) seeds

About this product

Grow in up to 8 weeks with White Widow autoflowering seeds that can be grown in an indoor or outdoor environment. White Widow is an Indica and Sativa hybrid with a spicy but that leaves a sweet taste on the tongue. The strain has an extremely potent kick that’s used for mood-boosting, stress-busting, reducing pain and alleviating the symptoms of depression. With this strain, you can expect to fall into a gentle relaxation without experiencing couchlock, making it perfect for daytime use to boost your creativity or inspire motivation.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

