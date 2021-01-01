About this product
White Widow feminized seeds are easy to grow and provide a high yielding plant for cannabis cultivators. Expect a creative and happy buzz with this strain that was originally created in the Netherlands in 1990. The White Widow feminized seeds thrive indoors, you can expect blooming plants in up to 9 weeks with a flower that has up to a whopping 19% THC content. That makes this strain ideal for day time use because it can be tackle depression, anxiety, PTSD and even chronic pain. White Widow is recognisable because of its highly sweet and fruity tones, leaving the user with a mouthful of sugar.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
White Widow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.