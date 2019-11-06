 Loading…

Elev8

by AmplifiiLife

5.016
Elev8
Elev8

$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our product is 100% pure organic hemp juice. We blend select strains using a ROSIN extraction process. Our natural terpenes come from the actual plant, no fruits or vegetables are added like others, and we are solventless.

About this brand

AmplifiiLife Logo
16 customer reviews

5.016

Wed Nov 06 2019
J........a
Elev8 is the best vape in the market for sure! The taste is amazing, the packing you can use to carry your money, go to the beach and the fact that is the 1st CBD Rosin pen, organic and solventless helps my piece of mind knowing I'm using a legit product.
1 person found this helpful
Wed Oct 30 2019
G........i
Estamos em busca sempre do bem estar, e com l Elev8 é uma das maneiras! Uso e recomendo!
1 person found this helpful
Wed Oct 30 2019
T........3
Love it. Perfect hit prior to my daily work out. Enhances my resistance and energy in preparation.
1 person found this helpful