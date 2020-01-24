$209.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Small Size, BIG performance Our unique hybrid heating system utilizes a pure borosilicate glass vapor path to deliver smooth & tasty vapor. 5 Preset temperatures for light or thick vapor to suit your needs and preferences. Spend more time enjoying and less time cleaning with our two-piece system. The removable glass mouthpiece is cleaned with ease and the device itself is maintenance free. Top Portable Vaporizer Award – LIFT & Co. CCAs 2017 Carefully Sourced, High Quality Components Built to Last, Manufactured to ISO Quality Standards Industry Leading Customer Service Manufacturer’s Warranty What’s Included 1 x Air Portable Micro-Heater 1 x Air Battery 1 x Air Charger / Power Adapter 1 x Air Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air Glass Aroma Dish 1 x Air Belt-Clip Carry Case 1 x Air Clear Protective Silicone Skin 2 x Air Silicone Stem Caps 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals 1 x Air Owner’s Manual