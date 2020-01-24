 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Air

Air

by Arizer

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air

$209.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Small Size, BIG performance Our unique hybrid heating system utilizes a pure borosilicate glass vapor path to deliver smooth & tasty vapor. 5 Preset temperatures for light or thick vapor to suit your needs and preferences. Spend more time enjoying and less time cleaning with our two-piece system. The removable glass mouthpiece is cleaned with ease and the device itself is maintenance free. Top Portable Vaporizer Award – LIFT & Co. CCAs 2017 Carefully Sourced, High Quality Components Built to Last, Manufactured to ISO Quality Standards Industry Leading Customer Service Manufacturer’s Warranty What’s Included 1 x Air Portable Micro-Heater 1 x Air Battery 1 x Air Charger / Power Adapter 1 x Air Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air Glass Aroma Dish 1 x Air Belt-Clip Carry Case 1 x Air Clear Protective Silicone Skin 2 x Air Silicone Stem Caps 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals 1 x Air Owner’s Manual

About this brand

Arizer Logo
Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Fri Jan 24 2020
L........e
Simple and effective. The Air is really easy to use and provides super flavorful hits. Buy an extra battery if you're taking it on a trip and an external battery charger if you use it frequently. While one charges you use the other, no downtime. I just plug it in overnight and I'm good to go in the morning. I got this beauty for free when I purchased an Extreme Q as part of a buy one get one promotion. I thought there was a problem with the unit a few months after I got it, but I contacted Arizer Customer Service and they helped me out right away. Arizer products and the customer service are amazing.