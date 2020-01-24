Simple and effective. The Air is really easy to use and provides super flavorful hits. Buy an extra battery if you're taking it on a trip and an external battery charger if you use it frequently. While one charges you use the other, no downtime. I just plug it in overnight and I'm good to go in the morning. I got this beauty for free when I purchased an Extreme Q as part of a buy one get one promotion. I thought there was a problem with the unit a few months after I got it, but I contacted Arizer Customer Service and they helped me out right away. Arizer products and the customer service are amazing.