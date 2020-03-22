 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Air II

Air II

by Arizer

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air II
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air II
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air II
Arizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers Air II

$289.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

PURITY IS IN THE AIR II Isolated airpath & Boro-silicate Glass Vapor Path for the purest and most flavorful vapor possible POWER IS IN THE AIR II 50% Higher Capacity interchangeable batteries & Faster Heat-Up. Plus, USB charging and Use While Charging features for limitless use, anytime, anywhere! OPPORTUNITY IS IN THE AIR II Perfectly Portable. Stay out longer with pre-loaded tubes & spare batteries packed in the included carrying case. CONVENIENCE IS IN THE AIR II Easy to Use, Maintenance Free, Precision Temperature Control, & Custom Session Settings. A simplified and personalized vaping experience without apps or gimmicks. QUALITY IS IN THE AIR II Durable, Reliable, and the highest quality components. Backed by a 2-Year Warranty & the best customer service in the industry! WHAT’S INCLUDED 1 x Air II Portable Micro-Heater 1 x Air II Battery 1 x Air II USB Charger /Power Adapter 1 x Air II Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air II Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air II Glass Aroma Dish 2 x Air II Silicone Stem Caps 1 x Air II Belt-Clip Carry Case 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 4 x Air II Stainless steel Filter Screens 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals 1 x Air II Owners Manual

About this brand

Arizer Logo
Arizer is a true pioneer in the vaporizer industry. Through extensive research and exceptional design, for over a decade Arizer has continually raised the bar and set new standards in quality and performance. Arizer is world renowned for offering high-quality products at reasonable prices backed by the best customer service in the business.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Sun Mar 22 2020
B........y
I've been part of the culture for 30+ years. I was introduced to Arizer's products by a friend who has been a customer for many years....first time EVER using a vaporizer, I was hooked! Through friend's reviews and some careful thought, I decided the Air II was the way to go. Super product! From esthetics to size, packaging, accessories and ease of use.... its TOP! No more combustion for this guy 😉 Incredibly pleased!
Thu Mar 19 2020
t........h
I love this product... it’s so smooth and easy to use! Incredible customer service (thank you, Jessica), and support. As someone who relies heavily on my Arizer Air II for pain relief, I was blown away at how quickly they were able to help me... even during this growing global pandemic. Thank you, Arizer!
Fri Sep 20 2019
c........8
This is an excellent dry herb vaporizer. It's easy to use, has incredible precision with temperature selection, and is very well made. I felt really bad when I dropped mine and killed the display screen, but when I reached out to Arizer to find out if it could be fixed, they offered to help me out, even though I wasn't under warranty. I guess I must've done a number on it, because they sent me a whole new one, and included some freebie glass accessories, which was really nice. Their customer service was quick to respond, polite, and helpful. Overall, I wouldn't look to any other company for products like this, though I'm definitely going to be a lot more careful with mine from now on. The build quality makes me think it'll last for years, as long as I don't butterfingers it onto the concrete.