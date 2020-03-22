Air II
$289.99MSRP
About this product
PURITY IS IN THE AIR II Isolated airpath & Boro-silicate Glass Vapor Path for the purest and most flavorful vapor possible POWER IS IN THE AIR II 50% Higher Capacity interchangeable batteries & Faster Heat-Up. Plus, USB charging and Use While Charging features for limitless use, anytime, anywhere! OPPORTUNITY IS IN THE AIR II Perfectly Portable. Stay out longer with pre-loaded tubes & spare batteries packed in the included carrying case. CONVENIENCE IS IN THE AIR II Easy to Use, Maintenance Free, Precision Temperature Control, & Custom Session Settings. A simplified and personalized vaping experience without apps or gimmicks. QUALITY IS IN THE AIR II Durable, Reliable, and the highest quality components. Backed by a 2-Year Warranty & the best customer service in the industry! WHAT’S INCLUDED 1 x Air II Portable Micro-Heater 1 x Air II Battery 1 x Air II USB Charger /Power Adapter 1 x Air II Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air II Tipped Glass Aroma Tube (70mm) 1 x Air II Glass Aroma Dish 2 x Air II Silicone Stem Caps 1 x Air II Belt-Clip Carry Case 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool 4 x Air II Stainless steel Filter Screens 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals 1 x Air II Owners Manual