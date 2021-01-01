Full Spectrum Medicinal Cannabis Indica Pure Extract - 5 ml
About this product
Cannabis Indica Medicinal pure extract, used for the treatment of pain, stress and chronic diseases like Cancer, Alzheimer, Parkinson's, Osteoarthritis, Epilepsy and many others. 100% natural, manufactured with plants from 100% organic crops. It can produce somnolence, dizziness and psychoactive effects if ingested orally. Oral and/or anal use. Dosage: If orally, take one drop under the tongue at the start of the day. Repeat every six hours. Increase dosage if needed. Do not expose to sunlight and/or ultraviolet rays. Keep in a dry and cool place. Keep out of reach of children. If you have an allergic reaction discontinue use immediately. It has no known contraindications to date. Please consult your physician.
About this brand
Caituus
About this strain
Hash Plant
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.
