About this product

Cannabis Indica Medicinal pure extract, used for the treatment of pain, stress and chronic diseases like Cancer, Alzheimer, Parkinson's, Osteoarthritis, Epilepsy and many others. 100% natural, manufactured with plants from 100% organic crops. It can produce somnolence, dizziness and psychoactive effects if ingested orally. Oral and/or anal use. Dosage: If orally, take one drop under the tongue at the start of the day. Repeat every six hours. Increase dosage if needed. Do not expose to sunlight and/or ultraviolet rays. Keep in a dry and cool place. Keep out of reach of children. If you have an allergic reaction discontinue use immediately. It has no known contraindications to date. Please consult your physician.