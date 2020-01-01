Houndstooth
by Tweed
Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.