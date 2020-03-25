 Loading…

Sativa

Super Lemon Haze 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5 ML

by Deluxe Leaf

5.024
$39.99MSRP

About this product

Super Lemon Haze 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5 ML by Deluxe Leaf

About this brand

At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

24 customer reviews

5.024

Wed Mar 25 2020
i........a
Great lemony taste!
Fri Dec 27 2019
E........R
Really Smooth, love this, great quality and taste. Just what I was looking for.
Fri Nov 08 2019
Y........U
This is my favorite so far......its a great comfort level.