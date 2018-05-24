We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Zesty medium sized nugs of trichomes covered nugs with vibrant orange hairs all over. A heady worry-free sensation left me feeling capable of anything I felt I needed to accomplish. All troubles and bad thoughts left my mind and felt an upbeat of energy. Smells like a lemon peel dipped in some gas. ...
I can feel my heart beat in my ears!!
Super Lemon Haze is among the elite when it comes to hard-hitting cannabis. one draw and I get the tingle.
second draw I'm already spaced out.
third draw, I now can not feel my face and can only hear my heart beat. a warning to the novice smoker be careful go sl...