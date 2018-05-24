ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Lemon Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Lemon Haze.

Effects

1497 people reported 10581 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 54%
Euphoric 49%
Creative 41%
Stress 34%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 18%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

1,967

Avatar for Enrico_sst
Member since 2019
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Goneagain
Member since 2019
Up there with the best sativas. Potent &amp; not for the faint hearted, or novice! The extract &amp; syrup were rocket fuel.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Austinisstoned
Member since 2020
Very uplifting, strong head high. It makes me wanna write a book. And I don’t write
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Dpfelten
Member since 2019
CreativeEnergeticHungryRelaxedTingly
Photos

Avatar for marionbarry
Member since 2020
Happy and mellow at first but then i got super my head, thinking about interactions I had with people and worrying work stuff
Happy
Avatar for MillieandSal
Member since 2020
Amazing morning-time strain. Not for the sleep-desired folk! Bring gallons of H2O, dry mouth game is strong!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Bluntforcetrauma937
Member since 2020
Zesty medium sized nugs of trichomes covered nugs with vibrant orange hairs all over. A heady worry-free sensation left me feeling capable of anything I felt I needed to accomplish. All troubles and bad thoughts left my mind and felt an upbeat of energy. Smells like a lemon peel dipped in some gas. ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Bigandy479
Member since 2019
I can feel my heart beat in my ears!! Super Lemon Haze is among the elite when it comes to hard-hitting cannabis. one draw and I get the tingle. second draw I'm already spaced out. third draw, I now can not feel my face and can only hear my heart beat. a warning to the novice smoker be careful go sl...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed