About this product

Genetics: Indian/Brazilian Type: Feminised, Indica/Sativa THC Levels: Around 20% Grows: Greenhouse, Indoors, Outdoors Flowering Time: 8 - 9 Weeks Harvest Month: October Effects: Strong body stone White Widow Cannabis Seeds are one of the most well-known and potent cannabis strains in the world. Created by crossing a Brazilian Sativa strain with a highly resinous South Indian Indica it’s named after the plant's frosty appearance which makes it white with resin. White Widow Feminised is designed for the utmost potency rather than any complex flavour profile although the smoke is very smooth and satisfying. The initial hit comes on fast and strong, this then slowly evolves into a very relaxing high ideal. White Widow Feminised is a cannabis strain which is easy to grow almost anywhere. For Outdoor growers, its eight week flowering period ensures that it will be ready to harvest in October in Northern latitudes before the weather gets too cold.