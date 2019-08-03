 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemon Skunk

by DNA Genetics

DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Lemon Skunk
12-22% THC | <0.1% CBD Lemon Skunk is a cross between two Skunk strains, the chosen phenotype selected for its lemon characteristics. Lemon Skunk brings together the scent of lemons, black pepper and hints of citrus. Its buds are light green with thick orange hairs and a high calyx to leaf ratio. Lemon Skunk has a mid-range THC content. Bred by DNA Genetics.

Herb_Reviews

This hybrid is the perfect day-time strain. The definition of relaxing and calming, without knocking you out. I find it interesting how mango haze doesn't have myrcene in it and this Lemon Skunk doesn't have Limonene in its terpene profile either ! But the bergamotene in this helps to give it its sour, citrusy smell and taste i guess. Just like Kosher Kush by DNA genetics this is unique and tasty. The bergamotene in this Lemon Skunk is not as pronounced as it is in the Kosher Kush, but its definitely there.

CannabisTrope

This has been my go to strain for gaming and getting stuff done. It gives me a fairly creative and functional high. I love the taste profile and the aroma of lemon. It can have a little anxiety creep if I over do it, but this is easily over come by focusing on a simple or repetitive task and a warm cup of tea.

tauriaimperfect

Woke up this morning feeling very tired and groggy, decided to throw a few bowls with THC in my pax2 on medium temp and kept packing bowls until I felt the high kick in; next thing you know I feel like im on cocaine lol (strain makes me so productive!!!) plus it taste super good in the pax2

Lemon Skunk

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Lemon Skunk was bred from two separate Skunk phenotypes that displayed exceptionally zesty lemon traits. The skunky, citrus flavor draws you in immediately, and the happy, energetic buzz will shake you out of any funk. DNA Genetics has developed Lemon Skunk as a great strain for combating depression and stress.

About this brand

DNA Genetics was founded in Amsterdam back in 2004, the only cannabis market that provided a place for legal and commercial cannabis activity at the time. During this period, DNA Genetics influenced the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach that can only be achieved through decades of dedicated experience and passion. Over the years, DNA Genetics have continued to push boundaries as the most awarded cannabis brand in the world, continuously developing new genetics that not only set trends but allowed them to become a unique leader in the marketplace. DNA Genetics continues to push the global cannabis industry forward by bringing their signature strains to Canada. Well crafted cannabis from top-notch professionals, all over the world.