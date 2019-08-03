Herb_Reviews
on August 3rd, 2019
This hybrid is the perfect day-time strain. The definition of relaxing and calming, without knocking you out. I find it interesting how mango haze doesn't have myrcene in it and this Lemon Skunk doesn't have Limonene in its terpene profile either ! But the bergamotene in this helps to give it its sour, citrusy smell and taste i guess. Just like Kosher Kush by DNA genetics this is unique and tasty. The bergamotene in this Lemon Skunk is not as pronounced as it is in the Kosher Kush, but its definitely there.