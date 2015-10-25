We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 62%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 49%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 36%
Stress 35%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%
Reviews
946
PeekyGunker
Member since 2019
This is a very versatile strain, often with conflicting sensations depending on the activities you're doing. Incredibly good for going for a walk, having a wake n' bake, or even just playing some video games.
Pretty good average weed. Doesn’t get you stuck or high beyond skies but it gets the job done. Keeps you up and active, doesn’t make you lazy or sleepy. The smell for sure lives up to its name! It definitely lifts my mood and makes me do better after a long day especially if i have food to fall back...
Great lemon/skunky flavor. Effects are very uplifting and happy with a great body high. I'm definitely going to be getting this again. Did I mention how happy this strain makes me. If you see it snag it and give it a try. Bred from 2 skunk 1's that had lemon like traits. Thanks DNA you did a great ...
My everyday strain.
Uplifting - Energetic - Happy - Positive Sativa High
I love citrus, high THC content and sativa flowers, so Lemon Skunk is great.
This strain aids in alleviating my depression, enabling me to participate in my life.
I feel fresh and ready to accomplish any tasks I wanna knock WH...