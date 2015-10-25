ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lemon Skunk
  4. Reviews

Lemon Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Skunk.

Effects

704 people reported 5056 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 49%
Relaxed 43%
Energetic 36%
Stress 35%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

946

Avatar for PeekyGunker
Member since 2019
This is a very versatile strain, often with conflicting sensations depending on the activities you're doing. Incredibly good for going for a walk, having a wake n' bake, or even just playing some video games.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for danaetracy
Member since 2020
Pretty good average weed. Doesn’t get you stuck or high beyond skies but it gets the job done. Keeps you up and active, doesn’t make you lazy or sleepy. The smell for sure lives up to its name! It definitely lifts my mood and makes me do better after a long day especially if i have food to fall back...
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for Wilson83
Member since 2015
Great lemon/skunky flavor. Effects are very uplifting and happy with a great body high. I'm definitely going to be getting this again. Did I mention how happy this strain makes me. If you see it snag it and give it a try. Bred from 2 skunk 1's that had lemon like traits. Thanks DNA you did a great ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Angeltendons
Member since 2019
Really lovely!! Smells wonderful and very pretty buds. Tastes alright and high is wonderful. Very euphoric and relaxing.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for elvira420bitchh
Member since 2020
My everyday strain. Uplifting - Energetic - Happy - Positive Sativa High I love citrus, high THC content and sativa flowers, so Lemon Skunk is great. This strain aids in alleviating my depression, enabling me to participate in my life. I feel fresh and ready to accomplish any tasks I wanna knock WH...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
Gets you out a funk 4 sure. Noted those who have fibromyalgia.....very good 4 day.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy