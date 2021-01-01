Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Our new Black Cherry Punch indica is a potent pick with 20%+ THC. Sweet and floral undertones balance its fruity flavour and aroma. Its crown-shaped flowers are medium in size with emerald green and purple buds that are crystal rich with trichomes. This strain is grown in micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. And, like every plant at Edison, Black Cherry Punch is packaged with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.
Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs.
Be the first to review this product.