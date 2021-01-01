 Loading…

Hybrid

Black Cherry Punch

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Black Cherry Punch
Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Black Cherry Punch

About this product

Our new Black Cherry Punch indica is a potent pick with 20%+ THC. Sweet and floral undertones balance its fruity flavour and aroma. Its crown-shaped flowers are medium in size with emerald green and purple buds that are crystal rich with trichomes. This strain is grown in micro-climate conditions that are inspired by the mountainous environments indica thrives in. And, like every plant at Edison, Black Cherry Punch is packaged with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness.

About this brand

At Edison, we believe in infinite potential. In both our plants and our people, we reach higher, dig deeper and dream bigger. Some might say we do things our own way around here – and they'd be right. Where are we working today? In strain-specific micro-climates specifically designed for each cultivar's unique needs. How did we get here? By finding simple solutions to complex challenges, listening to our plants, our people and finding joy in the ordinary. In other words, we don't just cultivate cannabis. We cultivate genius. What does this mean for those who enjoy cannabis? Our particular brand of genius won't complete your tax return or design your meal plan. But it does promise something that matters to us: flower, pre-roll, edible and extract products that just keep getting better.

About this strain

Cherry Punch

Cherry Punch
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs. 

