Hybrid

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

This marijuana strain is a rare cherry phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple characteristics and cherry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. The buds have gold coloring with lime-green leaves layered with trichome heads. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 "creeps" up from a cerebral effect to a complete body sensation. 

Effects

1363 reported effects from 185 people
Happy 58%
Euphoric 55%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 45%
Energetic 30%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

270

Avatar for essploded
Member since 2014
Mmmm...cherry indeed. This is hands down the best smelling weed I have ever had. If I had my eyes closed and were to smell this in a bottle, I'd bet my bottom dollar it were a basket of chocolate covered cherries. Any other marijuana-related scent is nowhere to be found, except hints of fresh flower...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Krshna
Member since 2012
This is a very potent strain. It is listed as a Hybrid, but it isn't definitely Indica dominant. This weed gets you stoned, the onset is relatively quick, and for about two hours you get to a ride a very smooth Indica buzz. A very strong analgesic pain relief, strong body high and buzz, very psychoa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for archangelz001
Member since 2014
This my new favorite. Makes me feel Super-normal. Wonderful head-high and perfectly functional. Of course I medicate via microdosing, titrating to the best effect, rather than just getting baked. That is so 70's.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for DazedStone
Member since 2011
After a few tokes, I was completely in a dream. I kept checking my watch because time was going by so slowly. 5 minutes would be like 25 minutes. Definatly wiped out my anxiety. I could stare at the ceil for a long time and not get bored. Unfortunately, I couldn't really walk, and I couldn't talk at...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglySleepy
Avatar for bshawbaby
Member since 2017
Currently loading a bowl of such glory... upon opening the container im punched in the face with a sweet and juicy, yet sour cherry aroma. Sticky and stinky after a couple puffs... I'm tasting cherry with a big earthy taste but the sour of the ak fills your lungs with pressure and is a smooth afte...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Cherry AK-47
Strain child
Four Cups
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Cherry AK-47User uploaded image of Cherry AK-47User uploaded image of Cherry AK-47User uploaded image of Cherry AK-47User uploaded image of Cherry AK-47User uploaded image of Cherry AK-47User uploaded image of Cherry AK-47
