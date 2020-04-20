ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Punch.

Reviews

Avatar for _izzie_
Member since 2019
This is a straightforward hybrid. First initial euphoric happy mild high eventually leading into nap time or a chill activity. Would recommend to someone who doesn’t want the high to last long.
Avatar for apothecarybewell
Member since 2017
omfggggg smells like Hi-C tastes like Skittles or Fruity Pebbles happy uplifting
Avatar for Rj13905
Member since 2020
excellent all around cured resin
Avatar for DiabloBran
Member since 2020
It’s very relaxing. It gets me calm as I can be. When it wears off I get sleepy but in a good way.
Avatar for leedoublecc
Member since 2015
Well I thought I had Purple Punch but this is what I got. This is like its sister or cousin. Thought it would have a smell but wasn’t really that smell I was looking for. Nice head rush that’s all. No real taste either.
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Really enjoy this strain picked up an 8th by curio 29% very relaxing strain hits hard and just mellows out man nice!
Avatar for _eloster
Member since 2019
taste good. I like the body high. I don't get bad couch lock. but I could also sleep right now too lol. I got mine from herbal wellness. got a free 8th and this was a good choice💪🏻
