IndicaTHC 18%CBD 0%

Purple Punch

aka Punch

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Purple Punch strain effects

Reported by 1688 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Purple Punch strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Purple Punch strain reviews1,688

March 28, 2018
For my first Leafly review, I want to share my experience smoking Purple Punch from the Bloom Room in San Francisco. A disclaimer, I will judge this strain and all future strains based on three categories - Physical Appearance, Taste, and Experience. Purple Punch looks like it was harvested from an alien world. The flower is intoxicatingly purple as the name implies and it's covered in sparkling white trichomes and orange hairs. Pulling apart the bud to load my grinder was a highly enjoyable experience. Overall, I have no complaints at all with the physical appearance, and you will love admiring this beautiful bud. Therefore, I rate the physical appearance a 5/5. Onto taste, as soon as I toked the first hit, my mouth was hit with the pungent taste of sweet berries. Purple Punch is easily one of the tastiest strains I have ever tried, and if you guys pick it up, you will have no choice but to agree with me! In the category of taste, Purple Punch easily deserves a 5/5. I would like to start by stating that Purple Punch isn't a strain I would recommend to beginners. This strain (that hails from two esteemed parents: Larry OG and Grandaddy Purple) should be reserved for experienced smokers. This strain, when smoked, will melt the pain and aches in your joints via an intensely strong body high that will definitely send you to another world. I personally felt incredible waves of cosmic, bubbling energy flowing through every part of my body that made me feel like I was floating. When you pair the intense body-high with a pleasant, creative head-buzz, Purple Punch will offer users a unique and powerful high that will, without a doubt, send you on a magic ride you won't soon forget. When pairing Purple Punch with the psychedelic music of the late 60's and early 70's, you're going to undertake a sonic voyage across space and time. Purple Punch is one of my new personal favorites, and I look forward to many more adventures with it. In conclusion, this easily gets a 5/5. Overall, Purple Punch is a fantastic strain for people who want to have some fun and trip out to music while also having their worries and pain float away into the ether. I highly recommend this strain!
429 people found this helpful
February 9, 2017
this strain quickly reminds me why indicas are the shit. Not only are all my muscles relaxing/releasing tension, but as my body feels better, my mental health also seems to improve with a good-hearted outlook on life as time seems to slow down and nature takes center stage. Not a couch potato like others suggested....it just gets you so relaxed you want to savor your peaceful state =)
401 people found this helpful
December 23, 2017
Friday, December 22, 2017; 2:54 pm The "punch", in Purple Punch, is twofold: 1. The flavor of fruit punch is imaginable when exhaled 2. The feeling of being tagged by a hard punch after about five good hits. A fine herb; solid as a rock, and totally covered in white crystals, Purple Punch punches with a couple of quick jabs to the forehead with the first 2-3 hits, then lands an uppercut with hits 4-5, to set this old beast back in his recliner thinking of ice cream. Strange, but true. Indica by heritage, Purple Punch had me set back for approximately an hour, but then my wife snapped an order to clean out the cat boxes. Talk about ride awakenings. This task was accomplished under the influence of Purple Punch, with only one mis-scoop and a minor turd dropping, but a hard one, so no biggie. So in summary, Purple Punch is strong enough, tasty enough, and visually pleasing enough, to make the cut into 5 Starland. Now, I must reload my pipe, for the cat detail took a psychological toll on me, and I'm in need of medical attention via the Purple Punch.
348 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Purple Punch strain genetics

Purple Punch grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Those growing Purple Punch with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Purple Punch with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be easy and produces a medium yield. The healthiest Purple Punch plants will grow to be short to medium in height, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Purple Punch is 8-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Purple Punch with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 8-9 weeks from seed.



Photos of Purple Punch

