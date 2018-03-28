For my first Leafly review, I want to share my experience smoking Purple Punch from the Bloom Room in San Francisco. A disclaimer, I will judge this strain and all future strains based on three categories - Physical Appearance, Taste, and Experience. Purple Punch looks like it was harvested from an alien world. The flower is intoxicatingly purple as the name implies and it's covered in sparkling white trichomes and orange hairs. Pulling apart the bud to load my grinder was a highly enjoyable experience. Overall, I have no complaints at all with the physical appearance, and you will love admiring this beautiful bud. Therefore, I rate the physical appearance a 5/5. Onto taste, as soon as I toked the first hit, my mouth was hit with the pungent taste of sweet berries. Purple Punch is easily one of the tastiest strains I have ever tried, and if you guys pick it up, you will have no choice but to agree with me! In the category of taste, Purple Punch easily deserves a 5/5. I would like to start by stating that Purple Punch isn't a strain I would recommend to beginners. This strain (that hails from two esteemed parents: Larry OG and Grandaddy Purple) should be reserved for experienced smokers. This strain, when smoked, will melt the pain and aches in your joints via an intensely strong body high that will definitely send you to another world. I personally felt incredible waves of cosmic, bubbling energy flowing through every part of my body that made me feel like I was floating. When you pair the intense body-high with a pleasant, creative head-buzz, Purple Punch will offer users a unique and powerful high that will, without a doubt, send you on a magic ride you won't soon forget. When pairing Purple Punch with the psychedelic music of the late 60's and early 70's, you're going to undertake a sonic voyage across space and time. Purple Punch is one of my new personal favorites, and I look forward to many more adventures with it. In conclusion, this easily gets a 5/5. Overall, Purple Punch is a fantastic strain for people who want to have some fun and trip out to music while also having their worries and pain float away into the ether. I highly recommend this strain!