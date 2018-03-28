Purple Punch
aka Punch
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Purple Punch strain effects
Purple Punch grow information
Those growing Purple Punch with standard or feminized seeds should expect to pay $10-15 per seed. Growing Purple Punch with standard or feminized seeds is considered to be easy and produces a medium yield. The healthiest Purple Punch plants will grow to be short to medium in height, especially when grown in soil. Flowering time for Purple Punch is 8-9 weeks. With all of this said, if you’re growing Purple Punch with auto-flowering seeds, you can expect the process to look slightly different. Auto-flowering seeds will flower automatically regardless of the light cycle, and will usually be ready to harvest in 8-9 weeks from seed.