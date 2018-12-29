 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Edison Lola Montes Reserve

Edison Lola Montes Reserve

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Edison Lola Montes Reserve

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Hand-manicured, craft-cured, top colas representing the highest quality standard, this indica-dominant strain produces flowers with an extremely tight, dense structure and a radiant milky emerald hue. Floral, tangy and fresh.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Richard_Gozinya

Purchased from OCS. 17.2% Comes with a zip bag and boveda type pack that didn't seem to do much, as the bud was dry as usual and didn't open up the smell profile at all (to me anyway, and I don't have much experience with them). The buds were very nicely cut. Top buds, big. Smoking it produced a nice immediate zoink which I like. A bit harsh. Not much taste.

About this strain

Hash Plant

Hash Plant

One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

About this brand

Edison Cannabis Co. Logo
At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..