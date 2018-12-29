Hand-manicured, craft-cured, top colas representing the highest quality standard, this indica-dominant strain produces flowers with an extremely tight, dense structure and a radiant milky emerald hue. Floral, tangy and fresh.
Purchased from OCS. 17.2% Comes with a zip bag and boveda type pack that didn't seem to do much, as the bud was dry as usual and didn't open up the smell profile at all (to me anyway, and I don't have much experience with them).
The buds were very nicely cut. Top buds, big.
Smoking it produced a nice immediate zoink which I like. A bit harsh. Not much taste.
One of Sensi Seeds's classics, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.
