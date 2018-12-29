Richard_Gozinya on December 29th, 2018

Purchased from OCS. 17.2% Comes with a zip bag and boveda type pack that didn't seem to do much, as the bud was dry as usual and didn't open up the smell profile at all (to me anyway, and I don't have much experience with them). The buds were very nicely cut. Top buds, big. Smoking it produced a nice immediate zoink which I like. A bit harsh. Not much taste.