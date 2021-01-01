Super Lemon Haze Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge 0.5g
$28.00MSRP
Our cartridges are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. Evexia cartridges are compatible with most standard 510 thread vape batteries (battery not included). Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card Non-Psychoactive Ceramic heating element Over 350mg of full spectrum CBD Crafted in the USA Pesticides/Herbicides Free
Evexia CBD
Super Lemon Haze
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Super Lemon Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
