  "Cream Caramel" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)
Indica

"Cream Caramel" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)

by Gethemp

5.01
Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Cream Caramel" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)

$8.00MSRP

$8.00MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Cream Caramel

Cream Caramel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cream Caramel, named after its sweet caramel aroma, is a 90% indica cross between BlueBlack, Maple Leaf Indica, and White Rhino. Covered in a sugary coat of THC-rich resin, Cream Caramel delivers heavy, relaxing indica effects that soothe the mind and body. Though originally bred by Sweet Seeds in Spain, Royal Queen Seeds have also championed their own rendition called Royal Caramel. Early October is the finish line for outdoor Cream Caramel flowers, while indoor gardens should be harvested after a 7 to 8 week flowering period.

1 customer review

5.01

Tue Jan 14 2020
m........e
