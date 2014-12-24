ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

White Rhino

White Rhino
White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

Effects

5575 reported effects from 746 people
Relaxed 57%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 34%
Uplifted 33%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Reviews

1,122

Avatar for THC420
Member since 2012
Very nice strain, woodsy taste- stands out quite well as a hybrid high leaning both ways --- smoking a couple hits gives you a nice sativa feeling buzz but when smoked in larger amounts puts you in a nice tingly couchlock with pressure above and around the eyes - definitely a strong medicine - suppo...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for Always_pearled
Member since 2016
I recently picked up this strain from one of my regular plugs, and i felt a little disappointed at first when i ended up getting 3 grams for the same price i usually get 3.5s or 4 grams for, but he said "Once you smoke it, you'll see why it's a little expensive than the other buds". I usually prefer...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for narghileworld
Member since 2014
White Rhino... wow, where do I start? White Rhino is probably my favorite strain and for many great reasons. The smell it has is unlike anything I've ever smelled before; it pierces your nostrils. Taste wise, it was incredible. Every puff was sweet and tingly. Then, the best part: the high. White Rh...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for ladyindastreetfreakindabed
Member since 2014
HI fellow POT SMOKING PEOPLE. O.K. NEEDED 2 INFORM OTHER WEED WORSHIPERS LIKE MYSELF THAT IF U HAVEN'T YET EXPERIENCED WHAT IS:.............……………………… *WHITE RHINO* YOU NEED TO!!!!!!!! & AFTER YOU DO,...YOU'LL WANT TO DAILY,....CAUSE YOU *WILL* FALL IN LOVE WITH IT!!!!...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Why does this Strain has only a 7.8 ? Seriously, I dont want to create any dispute but my personal opinion is that White Rhino gives as good effect (if not even better) than the legendary White Widow, guys who read this, if you get a couch lock from WR, its because you are smoking too much, the high...
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Rhino
First strain child
Blackberry Rhino
child
Second strain child
Purple Rhino
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of White RhinoUser uploaded image of White RhinoUser uploaded image of White RhinoUser uploaded image of White RhinoUser uploaded image of White RhinoUser uploaded image of White RhinoUser uploaded image of White Rhino
Most popular in