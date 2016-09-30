The Maple Leaf is a heroic strain of Indica with fat leaves, plump buds, and caked with crystals. Ml's lineage spans from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and has survived through some turbulent times due to the invading former USSR in the 80s. The taste of the herb is sweet, somewhat citrusy, and smells of incense. The effect of this wonderful strain has been known to act as an aphrodisiac and gives off a very relaxing and sensational body buzz. Coupled with a loved one and some good music or a good movie, Maple Leaf Indica can help provide the right mood for romance...or if enjoyed too much, can bring on a deep sleep right in the middle of your plans.