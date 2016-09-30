ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Maple Leaf is a heroic strain of Indica with fat leaves, plump buds, and caked with crystals. Ml's lineage spans from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and has survived through some turbulent times due to the invading former USSR in the 80s. The taste of the herb is sweet, somewhat citrusy, and smells of incense. The effect of this wonderful strain has been known to act as an aphrodisiac and gives off a very relaxing and sensational body buzz. Coupled with a loved one and some good music or a good movie, Maple Leaf Indica can help provide the right mood for romance...or if enjoyed too much, can bring on a deep sleep right in the middle of your plans.     

Avatar for MrKhronicz
Member since 2015
One of the first legendary strains, in my opinion, I tried. I understand highly what it means when they say, "if enjoyed too much, can bring on a deep sleep". Me and my girl got a bag of this stuff, smelled amazing and was sticky like syrup. Got home, packed my favourite Yoda bong with a fat bowl, ...
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for chipe
Member since 2011
my favorite indica, makes you feel like warm melting butter, one bowl put me to sleep even though i usually have to take like 3 wax hits to sleep. great for insomnia, extreme stress relief, muscle tightness, nerve pain. i havent tried it in the daytime.
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Instantly melts your body into a feel-good Jell-O but you are in control. Instantly relaxed stress anxiety believed in overall feeling of well-being this is a great strain
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Yodes
Member since 2012
Like a bag full of sugar, this strain is covered in crystals. I recently purchased a lovely roor glass bong (well worth the money) and decided i would try something new, and i tried the legendary leaf it is amazing!!! After my 2nd bowl i started sinking into the couch and then i laughed for a while...
Avatar for HelloBello
Member since 2016
Insomnia has been a problem but not with this strain. Maple Leaf Indica has a purpose and seems to deliver everytime!
RelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Maple Leaf Indica
First strain child
Denver Maple
child
Second strain child
Marley's Collie
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Maple Leaf IndicaUser uploaded image of Maple Leaf IndicaUser uploaded image of Maple Leaf IndicaUser uploaded image of Maple Leaf IndicaUser uploaded image of Maple Leaf IndicaUser uploaded image of Maple Leaf IndicaUser uploaded image of Maple Leaf Indica
