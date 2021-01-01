Sour Kush Kief 1g
About this product
Sour Kush Kief is loaded with trichomes and cannabinoids, while the sour and slight diesel aroma are sure to make it a coveted kush kief. Pucker up and prepare to be in disbelief of the sour power of this kief. Sour Kush Kief is loaded with trichomes and cannabinoids, while the sour and slight diesel aroma are sure to make it a coveted kush kief.
About this brand
Good Supply
About this strain
Sour Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.
