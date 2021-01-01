 Loading…

Indica

Hindu Kush (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Hindu Kush (fem) seeds

$79.00

About this product

Gaining its name from the area in which it grows, Hindu Kush is one of the most prominent strains available today. These feminized seeds produce a 100% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 18%. It’s best to grow this strain indoors and expect flowers in as little as 8 weeks. You can expect a pungent earthy aroma with hints of pine and flowers. The subtle calming and relaxing effects of this strain make it ideal to treat the symptoms of nausea, reduce pain and chronic stress.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

