Hybrid

NYC Diesel (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

NYC Diesel (fem) seeds

About this product

NYC Diesel feminized delivers guaranteed results and produces high yielding plants. This strain is a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain with high levels of THC up to 21%. It’s best to grow this strain indoors or outdoors in a sunny climate with flowers showing in 10 weeks. There are strong scents of diesel with NYC Diesel, combined with a pungent chocolate taste that lingers on the lips. NYC Diesel is known for its ability to inspire creativity and provide an energetic high, making it ideal to consume during the day for an uplifting buzz.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

NYC Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

