About this product

NYC Diesel feminized delivers guaranteed results and produces high yielding plants. This strain is a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa strain with high levels of THC up to 21%. It’s best to grow this strain indoors or outdoors in a sunny climate with flowers showing in 10 weeks. There are strong scents of diesel with NYC Diesel, combined with a pungent chocolate taste that lingers on the lips. NYC Diesel is known for its ability to inspire creativity and provide an energetic high, making it ideal to consume during the day for an uplifting buzz.