Easy Cheesy Pre-Rolls

by liiv

About this product

This sativa-dominant descendent of Original Cheese has sharp, rich, sour notes, giving it its cheesy name. The dark green buds, accented by bright copper hairs, produce an extra old cheddar aroma, and a ﬂoral, pine aftertaste. THC: 20% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

About this strain

Cheese

Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

About this brand

A collection of cannabis products developed from strains with strong lineages.