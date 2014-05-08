We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 56%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 38%
Hungry 33%
Stress 41%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 6%
Reviews
1,508
Danknoww
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts& shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs we send ...samp!es as well msg us through +. 1.&& 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP ...
For a decade this has been one of my top the strains, I only use indica. I have Chron's Disease and this strain not only makes me eat but it also makes me sleep and the pain of the flare ups are manageable to the point where I can finally get back on stage and tell jokes. Cheese is a gift from god.
Old school balanced high. Strong body relaxation but also a giggly euphoric headhigh.
Dosen't taste like cheese to me, more fruity, skunky and a bit like dark bread or beer. Good for enjoying a huge dinner :-)
Good strain!