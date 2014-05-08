ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cheese
  4. Reviews

Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cheese.

Effects

Show all

1064 people reported 8253 effects
Happy 56%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 38%
Hungry 33%
Stress 41%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 6%

Reviews

1,508

Avatar for Danknoww
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts&amp; shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs we send ...samp!es as well msg us through +. 1.&amp;&amp; 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&amp;?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for snscody
Member since 2020
5 stars Bison
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Mandy_
Member since 2019
Very paranoic for Jess. Okay for Fred, nice high in the beginning but not long lasting. Just goes away, no mellow.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappy
Avatar for RobbieV01
Member since 2019
For a decade this has been one of my top the strains, I only use indica. I have Chron's Disease and this strain not only makes me eat but it also makes me sleep and the pain of the flare ups are manageable to the point where I can finally get back on stage and tell jokes. Cheese is a gift from god.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cheese
User uploaded image of Cheese
User uploaded image of Cheese
User uploaded image of Cheese
User uploaded image of Cheese
User uploaded image of Cheese
User uploaded image of Cheese
more photos
Avatar for AnthroSKUNK
Member since 2020
Very nice slightly indica leaning hybrid to enjoy in the afternoon or at night. Has a slight skunk - funk smell and taste that was not too strong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for IMad420
Member since 2020
I love it so happy,relaxed and I got creative and dyed my hair Barry red.!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Old school balanced high. Strong body relaxation but also a giggly euphoric headhigh. Dosen't taste like cheese to me, more fruity, skunky and a bit like dark bread or beer. Good for enjoying a huge dinner :-) Good strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for BabyLaaxx
Member since 2018
I believe that this strain has more than 18% because I can smoke twice as much government labeled marijuana (Canada) at 22% and I don't get as high. Cheese is amazing nonetheless
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy