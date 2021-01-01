OS.KLIK Durban
Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses. Features 1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.” 2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary 3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger How to KLIK 1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise 2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip 3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device
Original Stash
Durban
- Linalool
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Durban is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originating from South Africa. This strain produces fast and powerful effects that are energizing, uplifting and cerebral. Durban is an extremely potent strain best reserved for those consumers with a high THC tolerance. The flavor profile of this strain can be described as earthy, with woody flavors like pine shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Durban to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, appetite loss and chronic stress. Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Durban buds are small and stout, with light green hues and light brown hairs. This strain is currently bred by Sensi Seeds. Fun Fact: Durban is believed to be named after the bustling port city of Durban, located in Africa. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
