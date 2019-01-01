 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SHSHKBRRY Pre-rolls

by Re-Up

About this product

Sweeten your day with SHSHKBRRY pre-rolls by Re-Up, made from the berry-flavoured strain whose tight buds are accented with shades of purple. THC: 8-11.9% CBD: <1%

About this strain

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

Re-Up

At Re‑Up, we believe everyone should enjoy the benefits of great cannabis. High value, low cost cannabis products, created with no waste, no fuss and no compromise – exclusively supplied by Zenabis, a large Canadian licensed producer.