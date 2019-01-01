 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Shark Shock

by RedeCan

$6.50MSRP

About this product

CBD Shark Shock is a pairing of White Widow and Skunk #1. This strain, from Ontario’s Niagara region, has very mild THC potency and compact buds covered in resin. Its aroma is dank, fruity and sweet, and it tastes like green apple, sour citrus, sweet apricot and eucalyptus.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1.  Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects.  The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.  

About this brand

Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water. Our Promise We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale. Straight from our farm to your door. Patients are our priority Unparalleled customer service 100% Canadian homegrown 100% Greenhouse grown Natural growing conditions Our Process We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..