About this product
CBD Shark Shock is a pairing of White Widow and Skunk #1. This strain, from Ontario’s Niagara region, has very mild THC potency and compact buds covered in resin. Its aroma is dank, fruity and sweet, and it tastes like green apple, sour citrus, sweet apricot and eucalyptus.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Shark Shock
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1. Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.