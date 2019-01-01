About this product
Bursting with bright citrus flavour and a staple of any sativa enthusiast, Grail Headband is a cross of two favourites: OG Kush, and Sour Diesel. While its tart undertones will win over even the newest comer to cannabis, its distinct aroma of diesel adds an earthly quality with a robust finish.
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.