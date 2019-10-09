We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
VERY chemical and menthol smell + taste. If you are used to a familiar skunky or fruity aroma and aftertaste, this might not suit you. Personally, it was hard for me to get through this one due to the taste alone.
Headband makes you think. Appreciate the color of the sunlight through the blinds, the texture of the Mexican blanket—its nubby cerulean surface & it’s orange canoe. You can be happy doing the dishes. You’re aware of your movements, your posture. Stretching feels amazing. Sex feels amazing—and y...