  Home
  Strains
  Headband
  Reviews

Headband reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Headband.

Effects

Show all

1739 people reported 13208 effects
Happy 55%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 46%
Creative 36%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 26%
Pain 26%
Insomnia 15%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

2,444

Avatar for bigtoker87
Member since 2017
great day time smoke
Avatar for Hisbeloved72
Member since 2020
i ise cannabis medically for migraines and this strain kicks them in the ass. A few hits and the pain and nausea are gone. One of the best strains that I've found for migraines.
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
write a review

Avatar for lollrus
Member since 2020
VERY chemical and menthol smell + taste. If you are used to a familiar skunky or fruity aroma and aftertaste, this might not suit you. Personally, it was hard for me to get through this one due to the taste alone.
HungrySleepy
Avatar for atk420
Member since 2020
Immediately feel a happy feeling come over me after taking a hit. I love Headband, it really smacks me with only two hits of oil. AMAZING!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for mnh05
Member since 2020
Headband makes you think. Appreciate the color of the sunlight through the blinds, the texture of the Mexican blanket—its nubby cerulean surface &amp; it’s orange canoe. You can be happy doing the dishes. You’re aware of your movements, your posture. Stretching feels amazing. Sex feels amazing—and y...
ArousedCreativeFocusedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Headband is amazing strain another top 10 favorite of mine! Definitely one for everyone try at least once
