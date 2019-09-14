AtomicFlyingCow on January 10th, 2019

really nice smell and taste but i would not buy this again at the current price in the streets this is what dealers usually have i spent the 17$ knowing it was a dumb idea but when i smoked this i realized i made a level 10/10 dumb idea, at most i feel like this should be 12$ as i think this is in the top 5 strains on ocs.ca but even tho it is i can't justify it's price.