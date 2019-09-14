With a lineage originating in Pakistan of Skunk #1 and Afghani genetics, this strain has been a renowned variety for decades and used to breed other popular hybrids.
Featuring a trademark skunky, floral profile supported by sweet creamy undertones and a terpene profile dominated by caryophyllene and myrcene, this is a medium THC product that punches above its weight.
Royal High's Super Skunk is.. well.. Super !! The descriptions on the unitedgreeneries website are correct. This smells flowery, sweet and tastes like vanilla and melons and a bit of pepper (almost had a bit of ice cream cake going on). This is exactly what i look for in a strain, a pleasure to smoke. It doesn't taste like im sucking on a battery, or like nothing, like some strains do.
AtomicFlyingCow
on January 10th, 2019
really nice smell and taste but i would not buy this again at the current price
in the streets this is what dealers usually have i spent the 17$ knowing it was a dumb idea but when i smoked this i realized i made a level 10/10 dumb idea, at most i feel like this should be 12$ as i think this is in the top 5 strains on ocs.ca but even tho it is i can't justify it's price.
Spacesubstance
on January 3rd, 2019
57.35$ for 3.5 grams ??????????
i was expecting this to literately make me fly
for that price and all i get is the same high i would
if i was to smoke from a 10$ weed ?????
:O :O :O :O :O :O :O :O weed strains brings all the
boys to the yard and royal high is like,mine is not better but is more
expensive then yours X2.
A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.
